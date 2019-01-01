Reina Rebelde

Reina Rebelde Lip Brilliance

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Reina Rebelde Lip Brilliance is an intensely pigmented, long-wearing lip gloss that shines as brightly as you do and won't dry out your lips. Lip Brilliance in Malinche: a fierce metallic red shade that will keep everyone guessing whether you are a nia mala or a nia buena. Lip Brilliance in Virgen: a subtle metallic rose - regal and feminine alone or the perfect way to virgen-ize any Bold Lip Color Stick shade. Lip Brilliance in Enchufada: an electric bronze that will light up any room and your universe. Wear it alone for a glossy, metallic lip statement or layer it over any Reina Rebelde Bold Lip Color Stick.