Frye

Reina Leather Bootie

$258.00 $99.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Topstitching, a pointed toe, and leather construction complement this bootie. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width . Pointed toe. Side zip closure. Leather construction. Topstitched detail. Side pull-tab. Stacked block heel. Approx. 5.25" shaft height, 10.5" opening circumference. Approx. 2.5". Imported