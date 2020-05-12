Alamar Cosmetics

Reina Del Caribe Vol.1 Eyeshadow Palette

$28.00

This palette features 8 highly opaque shades, reminiscent of the beauty and culture of Cuba. Dive into the pigments and pearls found in the intense metallics, or ground your look with the warm richness of the creamy mattes. For a more intense application, refer to the shade names that feature a water droplet, these shades can be used with a wet brush—the sun symbol represents the shades that should be used with a dry brush. Shade Descriptions: La Costa- (High shine shimmer) Pearly champagne with pink highlights El Malecon- (Extreme high shine metallic) True gold with rich olive undertones. Varadero- (Extreme high shine metallic) Stunning deep royal blue/teal. Celia- (High shine shimmer) Vivid turquoise with gold reflects Coco-taxi- (Velvet matte) Yellow toned bright orange. Tropico- (Velvet Matte) Intense burnt orange. Guantanamera- (Velvet Matte) Deep raspberry/burgundy Cafecito- (Velvet Matte) Deep Coffee Made with love in the USA. Cruelty Free. Gluten Free. Paraben Free. Mineral Oil Free. Ingredients: Aluminum Dimyristate, Boron Nitride, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Behenate, Hexylene Glycol, Mica, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Poloxamer 338, PTFE, Silica, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Sorbic Acid, Talc, Tin Oxide, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Zinc Stearate. Aluminum Powder CI 77000, Bronze Powder CI 77400, Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide CI 77510, Ferric Ferrocyanide CI 77510, Iron Oxides CI 77491, Iron Oxides CI 77492, Iron Oxides CI 77499, Manganese, Violet CI 77742, Mica CI 77019, Titanium Dioxide CI 77891, Chromium Hydroxide Green CI 77289, Manganese Violet CI 77742, Carmine CI 75470, Blue 1 Lake CI 42090