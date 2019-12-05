luckeeper

Reiki Chakra Stones, Set Of 4

Color:Amethyst,clear Quartz,rose Quartz & Black Obsidian Purple Amethyst symbolizes peace and security,soothing emotions.Amethyst is february gemstone. February Birthstone Color: Purple Pink Rose Quartz brings the energies of love, tranquility and harmony. Clear Quartz is a stone for purifying negative energy and perception. Black Obsidian is a strongly protective stone and Powerful cleanser for negativity. As a combination all crystals, they're used for mantain balance and create inner peace Specifications: Size:about 2” Package:4pcs Amethyst,Rose Quartz,Clear Quartz and Black Obsidian with gift box and random gift Raw stones may have flaws,but no worries.Every stone and crystal are hand picked to guarantee purity of crystals. Note: Please expect variations in wands size, shape, color,and crystal transparency.