Reign is a deep metallic copper.Contains:1 Metal Lipstick(0.11 oz./ 3.00 g)Kylie created the #KylieCosmetics Metal Lipstick as another secret weapon to help you create the perfect 'Kylie Lip.Liquid lipstick meets metallic.TheMetalLipstick provides bold metallic lips with a creamy feel and rich mousey texture. While this is a long wearing formula, it does not ever dry down on your lips, lips remain moisturized and comfortable with a shimmering metallic finish. For an ultra-dramatic look, layer Reignover the top of your favorite Matte Liquid Lipstick.