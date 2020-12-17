Urban Outfitters

Reid Side Table Convertible Sofa

$749.00

Everything you need in one essential piece, this convertible sofa even has a side table built in! Cushioned design features gridded seaming at seat + back that hinges down to fold flat into a bed for pals who need to crash for a night. Click-clack design folds flat with support legs that can be pulled out from zipper at back. Ash wood platform frame features side table extension and tapered legs. 2 people recommended for assembly.