Rei Co-op Swiftland Hydro Running Hydration Vest – 5 Liters – Women’s

$89.95

Runner-tested to ensure the compression fit stays snug—and prevents sloshing—while you run Adjustable torso straps and load lifters dial in the fit and keep the load tight and balanced Includes a HydraPak 1.5 liter Elite™ reservoir with high-flow Blaster™ bite valve that self-seals after each sip and twists on/off to prevent leaks when not in use Roomy main pocket holds the 10 essentials and more; 4 lower stretch-mesh harness pockets hold bottles, gloves and food; internal pocket with key fob holds a wallet and phone Roomy stretch mesh drop-in pocket on back holds a jacket Breathable mesh back and straps help you stay cool Made using bluesign®-approved materials, which conserve resources and protect the health of the environment, workers and wearer (you!) For sizing, note that the Fits Chest measurement is taken around the fullest part of the bust