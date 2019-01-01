Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
2018 Father's Day Gift Guide
Nixon
Regulus Watch
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
K. Brunini Jewels
1.31ct Round Twig Solitaire Rin
$9200.00
from
Oster
BUY
DETAILS
La Mer Collections
Rose Quartz Gold Acetate Stone Simple Wrap Watch
$92.00
from
La Mer Collections
BUY
DETAILS
The Horse
Polished Steel Watch
$129.00
from
The Horse
BUY
DETAILS
Cold Picnic
Painted Cacti Watch
$128.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Nixon
DETAILS
Nixon
The Arrow Leather Strap Watch, 38mm
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nixon
Arrow Leather Mickey Mouse Long Way Down Watch
$175.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Nixon
Small Kensington 32 Mm Watch
$125.00
from
Nixon
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Nixon
Small Time Teller
$100.00
from
Nixon
BUY
More from Watches
DETAILS
Komono
Moneypenny Royale Gold Watch
£70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Komono
Mono White Watch
£59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Jigsaw
Myddleton 35mm Leather Watch
£90.00
from
Jigsaw
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Shell Case Watch
£25.00
£17.50
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted