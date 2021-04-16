Graf Lantz

Regular Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask – Ear Band

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Graf Lantz

The Zenbu Organic Cotton Mask includes a dart at the sides for a closer fit. The Zenbu is available in Regular size or our Petite size . Pleases take a look at our fit guide if you don't know which shape is best for your face. Our Zenbu Masks have two elastic ear straps with rubber adjusters on both sides of the mask to wrap securely behind each ear. We recommend the Ear Band Masks if you are looking for a mask option that easily and quickly comes off and on. This is a good option if you want a mask that doesn't interfere with your hair and the back of your head.