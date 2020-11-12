Graf Lantz

Regular Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask – Ear Band

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Graf Lantz

Our Zenbu Organic Cotton Masks include a dart at the sides for a closer fit. The Zenbu is available in Regular size or our New Petite size. Pleases take a look at our fit guide if you don't know which shape is best for your face. For a similar style with Over Head straps that can also be worn around the neck please take a look at our Anshin Organic Cotton Over Head.