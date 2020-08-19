Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Hanky Panky
Regular Rise Lace Thong
$22.00
$16.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Regular-rise thong is shaped from lightweight lace for stretchy comfort with no panty lines.
Need a few alternatives?
Richer Poorer
High Waist Brief
$22.00
$15.00
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Lonely
Delilah Underwire Bra Scarlett
$99.00
from
Lonely
BUY
Skims
Cotton Rib Briefs
$28.00
from
Skims
BUY
Madewell
3-pack Cotton-modal® Bikini Undies Set
$33.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
Regular Rise Lace Thong
$22.00
$16.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Hanky Panky
Breathe Eve Natural Rise Thong
$23.00
from
Hanky Panky
BUY
Hanky Panky
Original Rise Thong
$25.00
$17.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Hanky Panky
Petite Signature Lace Low Rise Thong
£17.98
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Intimates
Richer Poorer
High Waist Brief
$22.00
$15.00
from
Richer Poorer
BUY
Lonely
Delilah Underwire Bra Scarlett
$99.00
from
Lonely
BUY
Skims
Cotton Rib Briefs
$28.00
from
Skims
BUY
Madewell
3-pack Cotton-modal® Bikini Undies Set
$33.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted