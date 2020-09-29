Carbon38

Regular Rise Full-length Takara Shine Legging

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carbon38

Our best-seller with a cult following, the Regular Rise Full-Length Legging in Takara Shine from Carbon38, is the ultimate luxe performance piece. A glossy liquid finish adds style and an aesthetic edge for a sleek look that transitions effortlessly. The standard rise and wide waistband keep you locked in during any activity while supportive performance fabric creates a flattering shape.