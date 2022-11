TRINKETREE

Regular Geometric Pattern Basket

$8.14 $6.10

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstom Rack

Details & Care - A woven bucket basket with a contemporary geometric pattern to store all of your homewares or accessories. - Color: Multi - Approx. 5.5" x 5.5" x 5.5" - Imported Spot clean 100% cotton Item #6417361