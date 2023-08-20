COS

Regular Fit T-shirt

$45.00

An understated essential, this white T-shirt is made from cotton with a soft jersey quality. Cut for a straight, regular fit, it has a round neck with tightly ribbed detail and it is finished with neat topstitching at the edges. - Short sleeves 100% Cotton / Machine washable Back length of size S is 64cm / Model is 175cm tall and wearing a size S This T-shirt was included in our Life Cycle Assessment. Compared with benchmark styles from our 2016, 2017 and 2018 collections we: - Used 29% less energy by choosing renewable resources - Saved 67% fresh water by using organic or recycled fibres and less polluting chemicals - Produced 55% less greenhouse gas emissions through more efficient energy and steam usage