Mango

Regina Slouchy Jeans

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Who says style has to be uncomfortable feel casual and look cool at the same time with these classic-style high-waisted light denim jeans by MANGO made from cotton fabric. High waist Imported Loops Straight design Two patch pockets on the back Zip and one button fastening Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11909116 Materials & Care 100% Cotton Machine Washable