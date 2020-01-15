Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Reformation
Reggie Dress
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Strings attached. This is a midi length dress with an adjustable halter neckline and an open back. The Reggie is slim fitting throughout.
More from Reformation
Reformation
Sigmund Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Gatsby Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Starlight Dress Es
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Redford Dress
C$595.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted