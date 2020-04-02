Nails Inc.

Regent’s Park Place Gel Effect Nail Polish

$15.00 $7.50

Gel Effect polish offers a high shine finish with no need for UV or soak off. It features a high-reflection resin system which allows the gel to maintain its ultra-shine finish, with a firm and flexible bond between gel and nail. The best selling formulation contains Nails inc’s exclusive Regenerating Complex (a two-fold aldehyde, zinc and calcium blend) and brand new to the formula—Resurrection Plant—an African plant know to survive in extreme conditions. The complex of ingredients boosts the production of keratin for harder, stronger and healthier nails. 0.47 oz. Made in France.