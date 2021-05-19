Olay Regenerist

Whip Light Face Cream Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid, Spf 25, 1.7 Oz

$40.49

Buy Now Review It

At CVS

Weighty results without the weight! Our innovative Active Rush Technology features a unique three-dimensional structure that transforms skin to deliver powerful ingredients and sun protection in an ultra-lightweight form. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this SPF 25 moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You'll experience skin that's smooth, matte and shine-free. Forget about that sticky or greasy feeling, have it all with Regenerist Whip SPF25 for powerful skincare with a light-as-air finish. LIGHT AS AIR MOISTURE WITH SPF 25: This powerful but feather-light moisturizer evens skin tone to give you a radiant glow and contains SPF WHIPPED FORMULA: We've taken our Regenerist formula and whipped it with Active Rush Technology so it absorbs instantly SCIENCE MEETS BEAUTY: Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look INSTANT ABSORBTION: Our whipped formula leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy PRIME WHILE YOU MOISTURIZE: This will leave your skin with a matte finish so you can follow immediately with makeup Dermatologist Tested