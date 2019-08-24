Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate is an advanced anti-aging, ultra-lightweight formula booster. Infused with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate face booster enhances skin's absorbency with hydration and delivers 60% more anti-aging ingredients when paired with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream. Its fragrance-free formula has a consistency and feel like a face serum. Olay recommends you use after cleansing, to prep your skin for your moisturizer.