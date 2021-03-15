Olay

Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Hydrating Moisturizer Spf 30

Details Vitamins and mineral SPF! Olay's breakthrough Regenerist Mineral Sunscreen Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30 provides sheer protection against broad spectrum UVA/UVB rays with zinc oxide, AND gives your skin long-lasting hydration. Crafted with Vitamin B3+ Peptides, this formula absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue. Made without fragrance, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or synthetic dyes. How to Use Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every 2 hours. use water resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating. Sun Protection Measures: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum SPF value of 15 or higher and other sun protection measures including: limited time in sun, especially from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats and sunglasses. Children under 6 months: ask a doctor. Precautions: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If product is swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. Ingredients Active: Zinc Oxide 17.5%. Inactive: Water, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isohexadecane, Glycerin, Steareth-21, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Polyacrylamide, Stearyl Alcohol, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Behenyl Alcohol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Steareth-2, Laureth-7, Disodium Edta, Niacinamide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4.