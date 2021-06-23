United States
Olay
Regenerist Limited Edition Pride Micro-sculpting Cream Moisturizer Fragrance Free
$33.49$24.99
At Olay
Say it with us: I am fierce. I am firm. I am Flawless. So now is your time to define the skin you’re in with our hydrating & firming Limited Edition Pride Jar filled with our best selling Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Fragrance-Free Face Moisturizer. And to show our support for the LGBTQIA+ community, we will be donating $75,000 to The Trevor Project via Can’t Cancel Pride! This fragrance-free face cream is designed with to deliver visible wrinkle results starting day 1. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Amino-Peptides and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), this moisture-binding formula instantly plumps & lifts surface cells. The luxurious-feeling moisturizer immediately leaves skin hydrated, softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles and firms the look of skin with plumping hydration.
