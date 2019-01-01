Christophe Robin

Regenerating Mask With Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil

$71.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledAn exceptional intensive care mask with the benefits of rare prickly pear seed oil to repair, nourish, and provide radiance to hair.Key benefits:- Protects and revives pigments in color-treated and natural hair- Smooths and enhances shine- Manages and controls frizz If you want to know moreThis regenerative care treatments creamy formula penetrates completely into the hair for a deep and long-lasting result, from root to tip. Prickly pear seed oil is a precious natural remedy with antioxidant and regenerative benefits. Plant ceramides deeply restructures the hair to make it stronger and shinier, while inula flower extract protects and revives pigments in natural or color-treater hair. The scalp is stimulated, roots are regenerated, and hair is protected from breakage and split ends for a smooth, soft, radiant finish.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know:This product is free of silicone, ammonia, colorants, and oxidants. It can be used with all the shampoos of the range.