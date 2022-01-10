Facetheory

Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro

Regenacalm S1 Pro is formulated with 3% encapsulated retinoid to target fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars and hyperpigmentation. With 3% retinoid encapsulated in liposomes, which protect the retinol and allow deeper penetration into the epidermis with reduced sensitivity. Dill extract can help regenerate elastin and liquorice extract is effective in skin lightening and reducing pigmentation. Stabilised vitamin C - a powerful antioxidant - targets blemishes and scars and protects against free radicals. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. Facetheory products contain a high concentration of actives, so only a small amount is required per use. Do not use if under the age of 18 or if breastfeeding, pregnant or trying to get pregnant. Seek advice from your doctor.