Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Blondo
Regan Waterproof Boot
$149.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A tricolor heel boosts the slightly retro appeal of this rugged lace-up bootie fitted with a dreamy memory-foam footbed, intrepid tread and cushy cuff.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Alexa Chung
Crocodile-effect Leather Boots
$483.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
SOREL
Winter Carnival Boot
$140.00
$83.95
from
Shoes.com
BUY
DETAILS
SOREL
Winter Carnival Boot
$140.00
$83.95
from
Shoes.com
BUY
DETAILS
Sies Marjan
Jessa Grain Nappa Boot
$995.00
$597.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
More from Blondo
DETAILS
Blondo
Elvina Waterproof Bootie
$160.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Blondo
Olivia Knee High Boot
$284.95
$135.91
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted