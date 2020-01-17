Butter London

Regal Red Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Details Let your nails radiate with this ravishing, opaque True Red Crème hue that’s just as fierce and sophisticated as you are. Suitable for even the most regal, this creamy, bold butter LONDON nail polish features our Patent Shine 10X formula with good-for-you 8 Free ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. The patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers a gel-like cushion and long-lasting shine for a polished-looking manicure with up to 10 days of wear. A swipe of red nail polish with is always a splendid idea… it’s everything you need in one brilliant bottle, without all the nasties! • Up to 10 day wear • Chip resistant – Shock Resistant Polymer Technology (Unique polymers that bind together to create elastic characteristics for long wear and chip resistance) • Dense Curved Brush Applicator (Hugs the nails for flawless, full colour application) • Gel-like cushion finish & shine – Radiant Curing (Hardens and dries with natural light) • Fade-resistant – UV Absorbers and Brightens – Diamond Powder • Protect, Smooth, and Strengthen – Bamboo Extract (Helps promote stronger nails and prevent breakage and peeling for healthier-looking nails) • Gluten free, cruelty-free and vegan • 8 Free: butter LONDON does not add Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP to any of its nail product formulas