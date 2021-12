Dyson

Refurbished Corrale™ Hair Straightener

$449.99 $374.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Refurbished Dyson Corrale™ hair straightener (Black Nickel/Fuchsia) Enhanced styling. Half the damage.¹ Cord-free. Engineered to create a range of styles. Automatically regulates temperature 100 times per second.