KitchenAid

Refurbished Cold Brew Coffee Maker - Kcm4212sx

$84.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights Enjoy the smooth, rich full-bodied flavor; Simply, fill with coffee and cold water, steep, & enjoy. Small Footprint ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter. Built in stainless steel tap to dispense your cold brew from your refrigerator and carrying handle for easy portability. Make up to 14 Servings* with this Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Simply mix 2oz of coffee concentrate with every 6oz of your favorite milk, water or ice. This brewer makes up to 28oz of coffee concentrate that stays fresh in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. *Servings may vary based on coffee or tea type. Beautiful, streamlined design with glass and stainless steel components to preserve taste, for easy use and cleaning. Treat yourself to a smooth and balanced cold brew at home. The KitchenAid Refurbished Cold Brew Coffee Maker is easy to use, pour and clean. With the small footprint, this cold brew coffee maker is an ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter. A reusable stainless steel steeper allows you to brew the beverage of your choice and is labeled with fill level indicators to take the guesswork out of the brewing process. Every refurbished unit is inspected to meet original mechanical and electrical conditions and comes with a standard 6 month limited warranty* *See product warranty for details.