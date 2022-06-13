Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
The Body Shop
Refreshing Passionfruit Shower Gel
£6.50
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop
Need a few alternatives?
The Body Shop
Refreshing Passionfruit Shower Gel
BUY
£6.50
The Body Shop
Dr. Bronner's
Dr. Bronner's - Pure-castile Bar Soap (5 Ounce Variety Gift Pack) Almond, Uns...
BUY
$25.57
Amazon
Hey Humans
Body Wash
BUY
$7.99
Hey Humans
Grown Alchemist
Hand Wash - Sweet Orange Cedarwood Sage
BUY
$31.45
$37.00
DermStore
More from The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Brow & Lash Gel
BUY
$19.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo
BUY
$14.00
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
Ginger Anti-dandruff Shampoo
BUY
£7.50
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
The Body Shop
BUY
$8.00
The Body Shop
More from Body Care
Noughty
The Soother Unscented Bath Shower Milk
BUY
£7.50
Love Noughty
The Body Shop
Refreshing Passionfruit Shower Gel
BUY
£6.50
The Body Shop
Tom Ford
Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Nordstrom
Public Goods
Lotion, 12 Oz.
BUY
$6.30
$9.00
Bloomingdale's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted