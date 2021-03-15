Vaseline

Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick

$5.99

Vaseline Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick offers the same dry skin relief as traditional Vaseline petroleum jelly products, and is formulated with active soothing aloe to revive and restore dry skin. The Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick comes in a portable, mess-proof jelly stick that’s perfect for protection against friction and preventing chafing. Vaseline Healing Jelly is the original wonder Jelly. It has been used to protect, help heal, and lock in moisture for dry skin since 1870. To this day, Vaseline effectively cares for your skin. It’s the ideal product for a multitude of uses, including protecting dry, sensitive or chaffed skin. Our Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick goes wherever you do. Convenient and portable, it’s perfect for tucking into backpacks, purses, and lockers. It’s TSA-friendly too, so pack it up and travel away (it doesn’t count as a liquid!). The Vaseline Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick is mess-free: you don’t need to rub anything at all. Just glide this cooling skin moisturizer on...and go. It absorbs easily so all you feel is healthy, protected, and refreshed skin that delivers targeted healing for hard to reach spots.