Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Vaseline
Refreshing Body Balm Jelly Stick
C$6.77
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Need a few alternatives?
Drunk Elephant
D-bronzi Anti-pollution Bronzing Drops
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
The Honey Pot Company
Normal Wash
BUY
$9.99
The Honey Pot Company
Modern Botany
Natural Deodorant
BUY
€25.00
Amazon
Haeckels
Traditional Seaweed Bath
BUY
€23.00
Trouva
More from Vaseline
Vaseline
Vaseline Hand And Body Cocoa Radiant Lotion
BUY
$3.49
Walgreens
Vaseline
Vaseline Lip Therapy Cocoa Butter
BUY
$5.18
Amazon
Vaseline
Vaseline Aloe Lip Therapy Stick
BUY
$2.49
Target
Vaseline
Vaseline Lip Therapy, Creme Brulee 0.25 Oz (3 Pack)
BUY
$6.99
Amazon
More from Body Care
Drunk Elephant
D-bronzi Anti-pollution Bronzing Drops
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
The Honey Pot Company
Normal Wash
BUY
$9.99
The Honey Pot Company
Modern Botany
Natural Deodorant
BUY
€25.00
Amazon
Haeckels
Traditional Seaweed Bath
BUY
€23.00
Trouva
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted