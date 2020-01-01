Rizos Curls

Refresh & Detangle Spray

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Winner of the Naturally Curly 2019 Best of the Best Leaders in Curl Award for Best Refresher. The Rizos Curls Refresh & Detangle Spray is the ultimate go-to for keeping your curls looking stunning, even on day 3 hair. It has two functions. 1. Refresh: Hydrates & moisturizes curls to renew curls between wash days. 2. Detangle: Apply to freshly washed hair to detangle curls.Directions: 1 product, 2 uses. 1. Detangle: Apply to wet hair as a prep step after washing hair, before styling. Spray from roots to ends focusing on areas that need more moisture. Comb through with fingers or wide tooth comb & use as a leave-in. Do not rinse out. 2. Refresh: Apply to dry hair in between wash days to renew & hydrate curls. Spray throughout hair focusing on areas that need more moisture and shine. Use fingers to scrunch product in hair & shape curls back into place. Do not rinse out. For best results, dry with a diffuser.