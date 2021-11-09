Rizos Curls

The Refresh & Detangle Spray from Rizos Curls is the ultimate go-to for keeping your curls looking stunning. This spray refreshes curls between wash days and detangles freshly washed curls. It is made using natural ingredients such as Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Olive Oil for healthy curls. Benefits 1 product with 2 uses Refreshes curls between wash days Detangles freshly washed hair Hydrates & nourishes curls Minimizes frizz Adds shine Leaves your curls looking healthy Works great for all textured hair types, waves, curls & coils Made with 97% naturally-derived ingredients 2021 Glamour Beauty Awards Readers' Choice Winner for Best Detangler No sulfates, silicones, or parabens Key Ingredients Coconut oil reduces frizz, prevents hair breakage & split ends Shea butter locks in moisture without leaving hair greasy Olive oil cleanses scalp, smooths hair & improves hair elasticity Aloe vera deeply conditions & promotes healthy hair growth