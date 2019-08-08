Dove

Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo, Volume & Fullness

Have hair that looks and feels clean without having to wash it with Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo. With just a few quick sprays you can have hair that looks and feels beautiful, healthy and full of body. When you don’t have time for a full wash with water, Dove dry shampoo quickly helps to reduce the oily, greasy feel of unwashed hair, leaving it easy to style and manage. It also comes with a light clean scent, so you can enjoy the feeling of hair that is fresh and clean within seconds. This Dove dry shampoo refreshes your hair using ingredients that absorb excess oil and then brush easily out of your hair, leaving it looking and feeling clean, soft and full of body. How to use To use, first separate your dry hair into sections. Shake the dry shampoo spray can vigorously- hold it about 8-12 inches from the head and spray directly into the roots of your hair in short bursts. Leave in for a couple of minutes, then brush through for hair that is revived & full of body.