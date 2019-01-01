Search
Products fromShopClothingLeggings
Zella

Refocus Recycled High Waist Midi Leggings

$59.00$29.49
At Nordstrom
Keeping your lower body and your eco-conscious mind relaxed and comfortable, this pair of high-waisted leggings is constructed with recycled polyester into a great, versatile fit and features mesh vents at the shins for added style.
Featured in 1 story
Black Friday Who? Nordstrom's Sale Starts Now
by Ray Lowe