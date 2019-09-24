Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
Herschel Supply Co.

Reflective Lunch Box

$39.99
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Lunch box features logo brand patch detail Top handle. Double zip-around closure. One exterior zip pocket. Waterproof zipper. Insulated lining. 10.75"W x 7.75"H x 3.75"D. Reflective coated polyester blend. Spot clean. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Cute Lunch Totes That Are Adult Acceptable
by Elizabeth Buxton