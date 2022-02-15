AllModern

Reflections Genuine Leather Armchair

$960.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

TL;DR Solid Wood Genuine Leather Soft lines meet minimal, mid-century design with the product, the chair of the ultimate universality for your living space. This chair will move fluidly throughout the home as an accent, occasional, or dining chair with visual simplicity and everlasting style, bringing its brightness to any corner nook or table. With a deep, leather sling seat in seagrass green, the design is undoubtedly in detail with its airy, openwork backrest and slightly angled, solid ash wood frame. Sweetly speaking, simplicity goes a long way with this seat.