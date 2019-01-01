Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Bliss Lau
Reflection Ring Rose Gold Rhodolite Garnet
$1845.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bliss Lau
Featured in 1 story
20 Unique Wedding Bands For Every Type Of Bride
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Winden Jewelry
Bud Ring
$45.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
Monica Vinader
Naida Mini Circle Open Ring
$240.00
from
Monica Vinader
BUY
Delfina Delettrez
Eye And Pearl Ring
$540.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
WWAKE
Eternity Triangle Ring, Black Diamond
$1782.00
from
Catbird
BUY
More from Bliss Lau
Bliss Lau
Rain Ring Pair
$2050.00
from
Bliss Lau
BUY
Bliss Lau
Centered Ring
$5900.00
from
Bliss Lau
BUY
Bliss Lau
Iolite Bliss Ring
$9600.00
from
Bona Drag
BUY
Bliss Lau
Rain Ring
$2050.00
from
Bliss Lau
BUY
More from Rings
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted