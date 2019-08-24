Proviz Sports

The Independent: 'Good to use all year round.' New for the 2018/2019 season and due to popular demand, we have edited the highly popular REFLECT360 Outdoor jacket, to give you a version with a full-fleece lined interior and hood to help keep you warm in much colder temperatures. If you are looking for a jacket that keeps you warm and has 360 degree visibility then this jacket is for you as it utilises our famous retro-reflective material to help you be seen more clearly when out on the roads during hours of darkness or poor light. Vehicle headlights reflect off the jacket and back to the original source of light making you appear bright white to a driver. This jacket is perfect for those out on the roads during the winter when it is cold, dark or wet! If you are a dog walker then we also have a matching REFLECT360 Dog Coat. About the fabric: The fabric used for the REFLECT360 range is highly technical. During daylight it is a modest grey colour. At night, when the fabric picks up an external light source, eg vehicle headlights, it gives ‘astonishing reflectivity’ (quote: Cycling Active Magazine). The material is CE EN 20471 certified.