Soak or scrub with a therapeutic blend of naturally pink Australian salt and fragrances for an uplifting bathing experience. Sun dried salt sourced from the Murray Darling basin contains trace minerals which gently help detoxify skin and boost circulation when used as a scrub as well as remove dead flaky skin leaving behind a glowing complexion. This mineral rich salt is hailed for its muscle-soothing properties, and is perfect for a post work out soak as well as enhancing sleep and mood. Packaged in a beautiful tin. Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Conditioner Lightweight and deeply nourishing, organic Virgin Coconut Oil and hydrating Rose Absolute combine to help protect, smooth, and soften lips. Made in small batches in the US, using the finest natural ingredients. Wilde House Paper Day Journal An intentional journal to guide you through your ideal morning routine. 5’’ x 8’’ Gold foil pressed cover printed on heavy stock in bianco. 75 inner pages of daily entries and lined paper for journaling. Vitruvi Clean Sweep Essential Oil Blend Clean Sweep is fresh and a little spicy. Blended with Pine, Lemon, and Clove, it’s a bright, cleansing aroma that makes your space smell instantly clean—no mop necessary. Clean Sweep is best diffused when you’re doing the dishes or are setting the mood for a dinner party. 100% pure essential oils. Set of two Dark Gray Le Pen Fine Point Pens Marvy Uchida's most popular pen, the Le Pen features a sleek, slim barrel and a smooth-writing micro-fine plastic tip. The ink is acid-free, non-toxic, smudge-resistant.