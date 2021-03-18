Refinery29

Shea Stripe Comforter Set

$61.00 $23.69

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton SET INCLUDES: 1 quilt, 2 shams, 1 reusable drawstring bag DIMENSIONS: King: Quilt (104 inches x 90 inches), Shams (20 inches x 36 inches), Bag (12 inches x 20 inches) SUPER SOFT: A new take on classic plaid, this box stitch quilt features purple, coral, and blue striped prints on a white background. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low. Casual Long Lasting Durability Exceptional Warmth Comfort. Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low.