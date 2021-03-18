United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Refinery29
Shea Stripe Comforter Set
$61.00$23.69
100% Cotton SET INCLUDES: 1 quilt, 2 shams, 1 reusable drawstring bag DIMENSIONS: King: Quilt (104 inches x 90 inches), Shams (20 inches x 36 inches), Bag (12 inches x 20 inches) SUPER SOFT: A new take on classic plaid, this box stitch quilt features purple, coral, and blue striped prints on a white background. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low. Casual Long Lasting Durability Exceptional Warmth Comfort. Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low.