Refinery29

Maren Comforter Set

$85.00 $38.74

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton SET INCLUDES: 1 quilt, 2 shams, 1 reusable drawstring bag DIMENSIONS: King: Quilt (104 inches x 90 inches), Shams (20 inches x 36 inches), Bag (12 inches x 20 inches) SUPER SOFT: Make your bed pop with pattern with this quilt, which is outfitted in purple, blue, and grey brushstroke polka dot prints and box stitch quilting. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low. Refinery29 Maren Brushstroke Dots Cotton Quilt Set, King, Blue