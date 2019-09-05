Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Refinery29 Loves…what To Shop & See This Week
£225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Don't flirt with me. This is a midi length dress with 3/4 length sleeves. The Moon has a high crew neckline, slim fitting bodice and easy fitting skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Free People
On A Boat Sweater Dress
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Siren Snake Print Mesh Maxi Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Tech Poly Sculpted Sweater Mini Dress
$595.00
from
Hampden Clothing
BUY
DETAILS
Lafayette 148 New York
Wool Midi Sweater Dress
$598.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Reformation
DETAILS
Reformation
Josefine Dress
$278.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
York Coat
£335.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Isabel Sweater
£205.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
On A Boat Sweater Dress
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Siren Snake Print Mesh Maxi Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Tech Poly Sculpted Sweater Mini Dress
$595.00
from
Hampden Clothing
BUY
DETAILS
Lafayette 148 New York
Wool Midi Sweater Dress
$598.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted