Clove + Hallow

Refillable Compact

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clove + Hallow

Our refillable compact is the convenient and eco-friendly solution to pressed powder that you’ve been waiting for. Simply pop your Pressed Mineral Foundation pan (sold separately) or Bronzing Powder pan (sold separately) into the magnetic base, and voila; spill-proof, mess-proof, no-fuss foundation that you can take on the go!