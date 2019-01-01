Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Kut From The Kloth
Reese Release Hem Straight Leg Jeans
$98.00
$58.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
For a lived-in look, straight-leg jeans in a conte... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
30 Items We're Eyeing At Nordstrom
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
AYR
The Bomb Pop Jeans
$225.00
from
AYR
BUY
DETAILS
Good American
Good Straight Raw Hem High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
$169.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Viden
Brod Pant
$368.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
J Brand
Tailored High-rise Flare
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
More from Kut From The Kloth
DETAILS
Kut From The Kloth
Catherine Stretch Distressed Boyfriend Jeans
$99.00
$65.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kut From The Kloth
Stretch Denim Gauchos
$79.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kut From The Kloth
Bridgette
$74.90
from
Lori's
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Full Length Wide Leg Jeans In Neon Pastel Green
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Florence Authentic Straight Leg Jeans In Bone Chalky Wh
£32.00
£25.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Ombré Lavender Jeans
$560.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Plus Size Mid-rise Destroyed Girlfriend Cropped Skinny
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted