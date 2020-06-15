Reehut

Yoga Wheel For Back Pain

STRETCHABLE: The yoga wheel can stretch the ligament and relax the shoulder massage; it fits the curve of the back and is suitable for stretching the back. COMFORTABLE: Yoga wheel features a hybrid TPE foam which cushions your palms, feet, and back while in motion, providing a remarkable sense of comfort. DURABLE: TPE plastic inner which effectively improves the impact resistance and is safer to use; the maximum able to withstand a WHOPPING 330lbs! ANTI-SLIP: Free of moisture accumulation, thanks to its superior padding, you can use your new prop during the most demanding of yoga sessions!Imitation leaf vein pattern is more anti-slip; meanwhile this kind of material is easy to clean. Package Includes: 1 - Reehut Yoga 12.6" diameter, 5" wide stretching wheel with an ebook. ATTENTION, please ask for the CUSTOMER SERVICE if you have not received it in two days after the product is shipped