One Kings Lane

Reed Wingback Headboard, Pink (full)

$695.00
At One Kings Lane
Lavishly button-tufted and upholstered in a lush linen blend, this wingback headboard will add instant glamour to any bedroom. Attaches to any standard bed frame. Handcrafted in the USA.
