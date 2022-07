Reebok

Classic Nylon Casual Shoes

$77.00 $55.09

Buy Now Review It

100% Leather and Synthetic Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch Heel measures approximately 1" BREATHABLE AND DURABLE MATERIAL: These classic sneakers feature nylon upper with suede overlays for breathable support EFFICIENT FOOT SUPPORT: These stylish trainers with die-cut EVA midsole provides support which lasts many strolls and jogs