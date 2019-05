Vetements

+ Reebok Embroidered Wool Beanie

Vetements has collaborated with a host of iconic brands, including sportswear giant Reebok. This soft black wool beanie features both of the label's logos in white and black, as well as 'Haute Couture' in red embroidery - a nod to the house holding its catwalk during the couture calendar. It's finished with a French Tricolore flag.