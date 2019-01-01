Boy Smells

Redwood, Cedarstack & St. Al Set Of 3 Scented Candles

$46.00 $34.50

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Poured in glossy black glass tumblers and fitted with braided cotton wicks, this petite trio of votive candles are made from a rich blend of coconut wax and beeswax. Woodsy and aromatic, they're perfect for the holidays.Set includes:- Redwood. Indonesian teak, purple sandalwood, char, cedar, and cinnamon.- Cedarstack. Cedar, labdanum, juniper berry, sawdust, and white musk.- St. Al. Sandalwood, clay, clove flower, oud, and ylang-ylang."/