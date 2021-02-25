United States
Everlane
Re:down® Puffy Puff Water Resistant Hooded Jacket
$168.00$62.93
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Size Info - True to size. - XXS=000, XS=00-0, S=2-4, M=6-8, L=10-12. XL=14-16. Details Made from recycled polyester and recycled down, this lightweight puffer jacket not only keeps you toasty warm, but it's also friendly for the environment. - 27" length (size X-Small) - Front zip closure with snap storm placket - Stand collar - Fixed hood - Front welt pockets - Water-resistant - Lined, with 100% recycled down from reclaimed fill from down comforters and pillows - 100% recycled polyester - Machine wash, tumble dry - Imported - Women's Clothing